Posted on September 21, 2018 by John Hinderaker in Brett Kavanaugh, Democrats, Donald Trump

President Trump Weighs In

Until now, President Trump has mostly remained aloof from the spectacle the Democrats have created over Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. This morning he weighed in via Twitter:


Of course there isn’t a police report, because the alleged attack didn’t happen, or if something did happen, it wasn’t serious enough to warrant reporting 36 years ago.

Is Trump’s expectation of a police report unreasonable? Some say so. On the other hand, there is a police report relating to one of the domestic violence complaints against Deputy Democratic National Committee Chairman Keith Ellison, in the form of a transcript of a 911 call that included a request for a squad car to come to the victim’s residence. So real victims do call the police–sometimes, at least.

