President Trump Weighs In

Until now, President Trump has mostly remained aloof from the spectacle the Democrats have created over Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. This morning he weighed in via Twitter:

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

The radical left lawyers want the FBI to get involved NOW. Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018



Of course there isn’t a police report, because the alleged attack didn’t happen, or if something did happen, it wasn’t serious enough to warrant reporting 36 years ago.

Is Trump’s expectation of a police report unreasonable? Some say so. On the other hand, there is a police report relating to one of the domestic violence complaints against Deputy Democratic National Committee Chairman Keith Ellison, in the form of a transcript of a 911 call that included a request for a squad car to come to the victim’s residence. So real victims do call the police–sometimes, at least.