The Dumbest Political Controversy of My Lifetime [Updated]

When I was 10 years old, I wrote Richard Nixon’s name in chalk up and down the sidewalk on my street. This was during the 1960 campaign. An elderly lady who lived next door asked what I was doing and when I explained, she said: “You can write his name all over my sidewalk!” I have been following politics ever since. I have seen a lot of stupidity, but I don’t think I have ever seen anything as dumb as the current controversy arising from Democratic Party activist Christine Ford’s 36-year-old, teenage allegation against Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Ford doesn’t know when the non-criminal incident happened, or where. She has identified one witness, who says her story is “nuts.” Ford went 36 years before mentioning the name of Brett Kavanaugh, whom, as far as we know, she has never met. If her fabricated allegation is enough to derail a nomination, then no Republican can ever again be nominated to a federal post without Democratic Party consent. The Democrats will have an absolute veto power, since there can hardly be a weaker obstacle to confirmation than the one raised by Ms. Ford’s 36-years-late teenage allegation.

The mystery is why Ms. Ford’s pitiful effort on behalf of her party has erected a roadblock to Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Republicans ostensibly control the Senate, and Ford’s unsubstantiated claims are ridiculous. Why haven’t the Republicans simply moved ahead with Kavanaugh’s confirmation? Why are some Washington Republicans so fearful and so ineffective? Senate Republicans had better confirm Kavanaugh promptly, or a huge number of Republican activists–like me–will conclude that the DC version of the party is utterly worthless.

UPDATE: Michael Ramirez weighs in on the absurdity of the present moment. Click to enlarge: