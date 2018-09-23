In the matter of Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Kavanaugh it may have become apparent that one is not enough, as Jacqueline Susann might have put it. The New Yorker has just posted a painfully long article by Jane Mayer and Ronan Farrow titled “Senate Democrats Investigate a New Allegation of Sexual Misconduct, from Brett Kavanaugh’s College Years.”

In response to the story the New Yorker is promoting here, Judge Kavanaugh is quoted: “This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name–and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building–against these last-minute allegations.”

Readers may recall that in 1962 the New Yorker published the famous essay by James Baldwin that became the heart of The Fire Next Time when it was collected in the book of that name the following year. The Mayer/Farrow story reads to me like The Farce Next Time, for reasons that Paul Mirengoff ably sets forth in the adjacent post.

Neverthless, the Democrats may have achieved liftoff. According to FOX News, creepy porn lawyer Michael Avenatti has apparently let it be known #HeToo has a client waiting in the wings (tweet below).