Twitter Commentary While Waiting For a Vote [Updated]

At this writing, the Judiciary Committee has not yet voted, although, with Jeff Flake coming out in support this morning, it seems clear it will recommend Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Meanwhile, here are a few Twitter follow-ups to yesterday’s hearing.

Appropriately, President Trump came out strongly in support of his nominee:


Earlier, Scott posted Senator Tom Cotton’s scathing comments on Richard Blumenthal’s honesty. Here are a few more hard-hitting tweets from the Arkansas senator:

The full Senate is expected to vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination tomorrow morning.

UPDATE: This, by our friend Ed Morrissey, is too funny not to include:

