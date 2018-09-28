Twitter Commentary While Waiting For a Vote [Updated]

At this writing, the Judiciary Committee has not yet voted, although, with Jeff Flake coming out in support this morning, it seems clear it will recommend Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Meanwhile, here are a few Twitter follow-ups to yesterday’s hearing.

Appropriately, President Trump came out strongly in support of his nominee:

Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him. His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting. Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist. The Senate must vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2018



Earlier, Scott posted Senator Tom Cotton’s scathing comments on Richard Blumenthal’s honesty. Here are a few more hard-hitting tweets from the Arkansas senator:

Democrats & their media wing at @politico @nytimes @washingtonpost @cnn etc spent two weeks slandering Judge Kavanaugh as a sex criminal & now they say he shouldn’t be angry. That’s the fakest of fake news & why so much of media is dismissed by so many Americans. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 27, 2018

”This animal is very wicked. It defends itself when attacked.” You & rest of media wing of Democratic Party should’ve considered that before you joined Senate Democrats in slandering Judge Kavanaugh for weeks. Truth hurts. https://t.co/QwytMV4qrt — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 27, 2018

“Will Republicans face backlash?” “Will Republicans overreach?” “Republicans pounce…” “Republicans seize…” If you’ve ever used those phrases, then indeed you belong to the media wing of the Democratic Party. https://t.co/qEIKAFD50h — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 28, 2018

The full Senate is expected to vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination tomorrow morning.

UPDATE: This, by our friend Ed Morrissey, is too funny not to include: