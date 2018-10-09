At the WH with Justice Kavanaugh

Yesterday evening President Trump presided over the ceremonial swearing in of Brett Kavanaugh as associate justice of the Supreme Court at the White House. Justice Kavanaugh was officially sworn in on Saturday by Chief Justice John Roberts and retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. Justice Kennedy administered the oath again in the ceremony yesterday evening.

President Trump prefaced the swearing in with a national apology to Justice Kavanaugh for his ordeal. He declared Justice Kavanaugh innocent. I agree. I thought that Kavanaugh himself and the related investigations proved Christine Blasey Ford’s charge against him to be false beyond a reasonable doubt. The other charges weren’t worth a counterfeit penny. President Trump’s declaration might nevertheless amplify the madness of the left if they can turn the dial past 11.

President Trump also welcomed each of the members of the Supreme Court. They all attended. He parceled out credit where credit was due. Justice Kavanaugh followed up with his own remarks.

I have cued the White House video below to begin with the entrance of the president together with Justices Kavanaugh and Kennedy. If you missed the ceremony last night, you may find this of interest.