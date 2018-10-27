Posted on October 27, 2018 by Scott Johnson in Anti-Semitism, Breaking News, Donald Trump

Trump speaks for me

Every time I attended Shabbat services at Temple of Aaron — like Tree of Life, home to the largest conservative Jewish congregation in town, at least on our side of the river — I always thought about an atrocity like the one committed this morning in Pittsburgh. Driving into the temple parking lot, I would see the police cruiser parked in the far corner to remind me of the possibilities and happily greet Officer Lou Ferraro as he stood guard for us before or after his regular working hours.

I find the reality of today’s mass murder overwhelming. Beyond tears, my own reaction is insufficient to the occasion. Here President Trump speaks for me. As far as I am concerned, these are not empty words. He has backed up his words with deeds several times over in the policies of his administration. More here.

