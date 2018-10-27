Every time I attended Shabbat services at Temple of Aaron — like Tree of Life, home to the largest conservative Jewish congregation in town, at least on our side of the river — I always thought about an atrocity like the one committed this morning in Pittsburgh. Driving into the temple parking lot, I would see the police cruiser parked in the far corner to remind me of the possibilities and happily greet Officer Lou Ferraro as he stood guard for us before or after his regular working hours.

I find the reality of today’s mass murder overwhelming. Beyond tears, my own reaction is insufficient to the occasion. Here President Trump speaks for me. As far as I am concerned, these are not empty words. He has backed up his words with deeds several times over in the policies of his administration. More here.

All of America is in mourning over the mass murder of Jewish Americans at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. We pray for those who perished and their loved ones, and our hearts go out to the brave police officers who sustained serious injuries… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018