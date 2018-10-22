Twitter: Yes to Ahmadinejad, no to the Gay Patriot

Did you know that Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Iran’s former president, is on Twitter? It’s true.

On his Twitter account, Ahmadinejad describes himself as “Husband, Dad, Grandfather, University Professor, President, Mayor, Proud Iranian.” A better description would be “Jew hater, Holocaust denier, homophobe, serial human rights violator, and Death to America advocate.”

There’s a place on Twitter for a guy like that, but not for the Gay Patriot.

Is Ahmadinejad softening on America, though? This weekend, the following tweet appeared on his feed:

Watched highlights of the @UMichFootball and @MSU_Football great effort by both teams; as always a hard work ethic pays off.

‏But Ahmadinejad also tweeted favorably about the Black Panthers, a gang of thug revolutionaries from yesteryear. The “professor” wrote:

One of the main objectives of the #BlackPantherParty was feeding the hungry; which did not sit well with the #UnitedStatesGovernment.

Our government had nothing against feeding the hungry. What didn’t sit well was the Panthers’ murderous criminality and desire to overthrow the U.S. government through armed insurrection. No wonder Ahmadinejad has reached into the dustbin of history and praised the Black Panthers on Twitter (though an outfit like the Panthers would be quickly and violently suppressed in Ahmadinejad’s Iran).

“Death to America” still seems to be Ahmadinejad’s desire. But maybe he would exempt Michigan, or at least the Spartans and the Wolverines.