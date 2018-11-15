A Democratic Contender Shows Her Stuff

California Senator Kamala Harris is running for President, so a committee hearing is for her a sort of audition. Earlier today, Ronald Vitiello, President Trump’s nominee to head U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, had a confirmation hearing before the Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, of which Harris is a member. Harris used her time to suggest an equivalence between ICE and the Ku Klux Klan, which Vitiello emphatically rejected.

This video captures the exchange:

Democrat Senator Kamala Harris compares ICE to the KKK and appears to suggest that they are a terrorist group during a Senate hearing to consider the nomination of Ronald Vitello to be the director of ICE. 51% of ICE agents were Hispanic or Latino at the end of fiscal year 2016. pic.twitter.com/3coo3hljET — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 15, 2018



Three observations:

1) The asserted parallel between ICE and the KKK is both contemptible and absurd. But this, apparently, is what the Democratic Party’s base wants to hear.

2) Notice how Harris begins by equating the KKK and ICE, but then backs away and concludes by asking Vitiello a completely different and more innocuous question, pretending that it was the same one she started with.

3) Have you ever seen anyone as smug as Kamala Harris? Well, yes, on reflection: Harris is the California version of Hillary Clinton. Go ahead, Dems–nominate her!