Our Rotten Liberal Arts Colleges

I have a hypothesis that I’ve not yet published anywhere, but it seems like the propitious time has arrived. My hypothesis is that while places like Berkeley, Colorado/Boulder, the University of Wisconsin, etc. have the rap for being the most politically correct and radical institutions of higher education, in fact they are relatively sane compared to small, elite private liberal arts colleges.

I believe that most small private liberal arts colleges are much worse. Berkeley, after all, has signed on to the “Chicago Statement,” crafted by the University of Chicago, which endorses free speech and academic freedom and throws shade at “safe spaces” and other leftist nonsense. I can pass along first hand that a senior Berkeley administrator told me that “My idea of a ‘safe space’ is a student’s dorm room.” And notwithstanding the Milo riot in February 2017 (which I witnessed first hand), I was able to host Heather MacDonald at a public event on campus without fuss, whereas two days later she was shut down at Claremont McKenna College by a mob.

By contrast we have the recent example of Samuel Abrams, professor of politics at Sarah Lawrence College, who published an op-ed article in that well known right-wing rag The New York Times about how college administrators are worse than leftist faculty (I think he is right about this) and how there ought to be more balance in college instruction. For this offense against orthodoxy, he relates:

Within hours, my office door and surrounding corridor was vandalized. Pictures of my family were taken and bumper stickers that I had placed on the door to create a welcoming environment for students were stripped off. The vandals covered my door and surrounding hallway area with hateful paraphernalia intended to intimidate me into leaving the school. I received subsequent threats, and an alumna I have never met claims to be actively working on ways to ‘ruin my life’ while many others are demanding that my tenure be stripped all because I wrote a relatively tame article with which they disagree. Following the defacement of my door, I was disappointed by the lack of a clear stand against violence and intimidation, and the lack of support for academic freedom and diversity of thought I expected from the College administrators. In fact, a note I received from a College official described the act as ‘alleged vandalism.’

Left out of this account is Abrams’ meeting with the president of Sarah Lawrence, who hinted that he ought to find a job elsewhere.

Meanwhile, there is a petition making the rounds at Williams College, another elite private liberal arts college, objecting to the proposal that the college sign on to the Chicago Statement. You have to read it, not to believe it, as the saying goes. It contains just about every marker of postmodern radical ideology. Some samples: