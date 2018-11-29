The plague of identity politics, Part Two

I wrote here about an event, hosted jointly by the Heritage Foundation and the Hoover Institution, called: “Identity Politics Is a Threat to Society: Is There Anything We Can Do About It At This Point?” The panel consisted my friends John Fonte and Peter Berkowitz; my hero Heather Mac Donald; our long-time blog adversary Andrew Sullivan; and Michael Lind, who questioned whether identity politics is a serious new threat.

Those interested in the topic will benefit, I think, from watching the entire event (video directly below), as each speaker made a valuable contribution. Not to be missed is Mac Donald’s presentation, which begins at about the 40 minute mark.

