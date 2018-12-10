Posted on December 10, 2018 by Steven Hayward in Holidays, Political correctness

Baby, It’s Dumb Outside

The silly season has returned, with radio stations (do they still exist?) declining to play “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” because #MeToo or something. The best takedown of this silliness remains Michele Bregande’s great article about it a year ago over at American Greatness. But a couple of merry pranksters have given it the old YouTube try:

And from the great J.P. Sears:

Of course, maybe the left has a point, since one of the classic early versions of this song does feature the young Khan Noonian Singh, before Kaptain James T. Kirk drove him mad:

And hence, every leftist gender theorist today when they hear “Baby It’s Cold Outside”:

 

