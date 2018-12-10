Baby, It’s Dumb Outside

The silly season has returned, with radio stations (do they still exist?) declining to play “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” because #MeToo or something. The best takedown of this silliness remains Michele Bregande’s great article about it a year ago over at American Greatness. But a couple of merry pranksters have given it the old YouTube try:

And from the great J.P. Sears:

Of course, maybe the left has a point, since one of the classic early versions of this song does feature the young Khan Noonian Singh, before Kaptain James T. Kirk drove him mad:

And hence, every leftist gender theorist today when they hear “Baby It’s Cold Outside”: