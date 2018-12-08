Comey doesn’t know and can’t recall

Former FBI Director James Comey lies at the heart of the biggest scandal in American political history. He appeared before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees yesterday to testify about it. FOX News reports on his testimony here. The committees released the partially redacted transcript this afternoon; I have posted it below.

Comey seems to have picked up a trick or two from the kind of people he used to prosecute for a living in New York. With so much at stake, it’s a shame how little he knows or recalls about the events in which he played a central role.

Comey Interview Transcript … by on Scribd