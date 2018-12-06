Drill, Barry, Drill!

Watching Barack Obama try to take credit for the achievements of others has a certain twisted entertainment value. This time it is the fracking revolution that has made America the world’s number one producer of oil and gas. Almost unbelievably–it would be unbelievable, if we were talking about anyone but Obama–Barack is now attempting to take credit for it! You can’t make this stuff up.

Mark Mathis of Clear Energy Alliance sets the record straight:

Obama did everything he could to interfere with development of America’s fossil fuel resources, which are the world’s largest. To justify his anti-energy policies, he perpetuated the myth that the U.S. has only 2% of the world’s oil. This was intended to demonstrate the futility of drilling. I exposed this falsehood repeatedly–here, for example. In my opinion, Obama’s lies about energy were every bit as bad as his lies about Obamacare. And now, after all of that, he claims to be the father of the fracking revolution!