Posted on December 26, 2018 by Scott Johnson in Iran, Media, Obama Foreign Policy

Helping the AP get it straight

Michael Doran retweets Omri Ceren’s correction of the AP (below) with the comment: “In order to fuel its attacks on Trump, the press is actively, constantly rewriting the history of Obama’s Iran concessions. You can see it in real time below.” We are suffocating in media lies and Orwellian revision of recent history. It is exceedingly difficult to keep the facts straight. Orwell himself put it this way: “To see what is in front of one’s nose needs a constant struggle.” The AP makes it all but impossible.

