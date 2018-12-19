Is Beto the one?

Earlier today, Steve discussed a Quinnipiac poll that tested the favorability ratings of potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. Joe Biden was the big winner at 53-33.

Only a few others were even “above water.” They were Bernie Sanders (44-42), Beto O’Rourke (24-20), and Sherrod Brown (12-9).

Biden, Sanders, and O’Rourke were also the favorites in a straw poll of MoveOn.org members. O’Rourke came in first with 15.6 percent, just ahead of Biden (14.9) and Sanders (13.1).

The two polls survey very different sets of respondents. Quinnipiac’s encompasses the entire electorate. MoveOn’s surveys a slice, probably representative, of the Democratic left.

Neither group will select the 2020 nominee, though the Democratic left figures to have more say than the electorate as a whole.

I’ve argued that O’Rourke is near the top of the list of likely Democratic presidential nominees. Indeed, I rate him in second place, behind only Biden (assuming Talkin’ Joe runs).

As Steve cautions, though, it’s way too early to make these kinds of assessments except for fun (assuming one shares my odd idea of fun). Among other things, we need to see how O’Rourke handles himself on the campaign trail and in debates.

He handled himself well in his race against Ted Cruz this year, but the upcoming Democratic free-for-all will be a very different kind of contest.