Is it something he said? (6)

The Daily Caller News Foundation has asked the court to unseal the search warrant and related materials that authorized the November 19 FBI raid on the home of FBI cum Clinton crime family whistleblower Nate Cain. As we noted in part 1 of this series, Richard Pollock originally reported the story for the Daily Caller. Now Pollock reports that the Office of Maryland United States Attorney Robert Hur has filed a formal response to the DCNF’s letter request. Pollock’s story is “EXCLUSIVE: DOJ WANTS TO KEEP JUSTIFICATION FOR RAIDING REPORTED CLINTON FOUNDATION WHISTLEBLOWER SECRET.”

I have embedded the United States Attorney’s response below. The response notes at page 6 that the United States Attorney also filed a “sealed supplement” together with the response. At page 6 footnote 4 the response asserts that the Daily Caller has provided no support for its description of the basis of the FBI raid. I take it that the Daily Caller letter drew reasonable inferences from Cain’s description of the raid. The response itself does not expressly dispute the Daily Caller’s description of the basis of the FBI raid.

The United States Attorney seeks to keep the search warrant materials under wraps in the interest of an ongoing investigation. The response is entirely uninformative about the nature of the investigation or the basis of the raid and that is the way he wants to keep it. We are not to learn any time soon whether it is something he (Nate Cain) said.

In his original report Pollock established that Cain is a recognized Department of Justice whistleblower dealing with Inspector General Michael Horowitz. I was unable to confirm anything in my own calls to the Inspector General. Horowitz’s office declines to comment.

Cain himself is more forthcoming. He comments below via Twitter.

So I blow the whistle on the FBI, get raided by the same FBI, and now they want to keep the FBI's reasons secret? Do we now live in a secret police state? Feels a little like 1984 https://t.co/MvoWwIPj7d — Nate Cain (@cain_nate) December 11, 2018

Cain refers to George Orwell’s 1984. As I read the response filed by the United States Attorney, it calls another book to mind. There is a Catch-22 quality to the government’s response. Based on the case law cited, the United States Attorney is confident that Catch-22 logic will prevail to keep the search warrant material under wraps. Beyond that he isn’t talking.

