Are you sure Alger done it this way?

The Sunday morning gabfests are turning into asylums a la Marat/Sade, without the pathos or human interest. This past Sunday they meditated deeply on President Trump’s non-denial denial that he was acting as a foreign agent for Russia. He had been posed the question on Saturday by Jeanine Pirro on Saturday evening, following up on the New York Times story disclosing that the FBI had opened a counterintelligence investigation on Trump himself in May 2017 after he fired FBI Director James Comey.

According to the Daily Beast, “Trump would not give a straightforward answer when host Jeanine Pirro pressed him on whether or not he’s working as a Russian asset. “Are you now or have you ever worked for Russia Mr. President?” Pirro asked the President.

“I think it’s the most insulting thing I’ve ever been asked. I think it’s the most insulting article I’ve ever had written,” Trump responded. “And if you read the article you’d see that they found absolutely nothing.”

Shrewd observers on the gabfests noted that Trump hadn’t denied he was a Russian agent! Hey, maybe there was something to this thing after all. If he weren’t a Russian agent, surely he would have issued a straightforward denial.

On Monday, however, Trump flatly denied that the proposition (video below). “I never worked for Russia and you know that answer better than anybody,” Trump told reporters as he was leaving the White House for a trip to New Orleans. “Not only did I never work for Russia, I think it’s a disgrace that you even asked that question because it’s a whole big fat hoax,” Trump said.

But if Trump were a secret agent man, he would say that too, wouldn’t he? Guilty, guilty, guilty.