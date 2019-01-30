Clapper at large

Like former Obama administration CIA Director John Brennan, former Obama administration Director of National Intelligence James Clapper lied notoriously to Congress, yet he remains at large. He is not under indictment. The FBI has not sent a heavily armed battalion to raid his home and take him into custody in front of his friends at CNN.

Clapper could certainly have been included in Rep. Devin Nunes’s list of those who should be charged with lying to Congress along with Roger Stone if lying to Congress is now to be treated as a serious offense (see “They need to start with themselves”). President Trump himself has asked “what about the lying done by Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Lisa Page & lover, Baker and soooo many others?” It’s a good question. Former assistant to President Bush (1) Charles Kolb considers the anomalies in the Daily Caller column “Can we give James Clapper the Roger Stone treatment yet?”

President Trump, you have the right to get an answer to your question. You might want to give the current Acting and/or incoming Attorney General a call to get your question answered. As you suspect, it is probably not coincidental that Clapper and Brennan colluded in the engineering of the Russia collusion hoax along with the others named in your tweet. They must be getting some kind of credit for that from Team Mueller.