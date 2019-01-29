Harley Feldman speaks

In December I wrote about my friend Harley Feldman’s advocacy of law enforcement use of familial DNA matching in the Power Line post “Harley Feldman’s mission revisited.” Harley’s daughter Allison Feldman was brutally murdered in 2015. Her murderer was apprehended last year through the use of familial DNA long after the case had gone cold.

Harley was interviewed by Julie Rose on the January 22 edition of BYU Radio’s Top of Mind show. It is an excellent interview. The audio file of the January 22 show is posted here. The interview with Harley is cued up here on the audio file of the show. You can also access the interview by clicking on the “Catching killers” segment link under the audio file.