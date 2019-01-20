Posted on January 20, 2019 by Paul Mirengoff in 2020 Presidential Election, Republicans

Stay home, Larry Hogan

Larry Hogan, the governor of Maryland, reportedly is considering running against President Trump for the Republican nomination. According to Politico, “the second-term Maryland governor has been implicitly going after Trump in speeches, meeting with Never Trump Republicans, and planning a March trip to Iowa as vice chair of the National Governors Association.”

Hogan is an old fashioned “good government Republicans” and a political centrist. That’s fine for a Republican governor of a blue state. As a Marylander, I’m happy with Hogan as our governor.

But if Hogan were in the Senate, he’d probably be the most left-leaning Republican member. For conservatives, his middle name would be RINO.

Are Republicans seriously going to consider nominating a “RINO.” I don’t think so. They haven’t done so in my lifetime (No, John McCain wasn’t one. His lifetime ACU rating was above 80 percent).

One can imagine a scenario in which Trump’s support among Republicans collapses to the point that he’s vulnerable to being denied the nomination. But in that scenario, a conservative candidate or two would enter the fray. If the nomination didn’t go to Trump, it would go to a conservative alternative, not to Hogan.

For me, the real question is why Hogan would even consider challenging Trump. Here in Maryland, he’s probably as close to a beloved public figure as a modern politician can be. Why would he want to spend next fall and winter traipsing around Iowa and New Hampshire in a quixotic campaign that might make him a laughingstock?

Perhaps Hogan considers it his patriotic duty to do what he can to deny Trump the nomination. But that duty wouldn’t be well-served by a futile act.

If Hogan really is hell-bent on denying Trump the nomination, he should be thinking about how to induce a more conservative Republican to mount a challenge. But my preference is that he devote all of his political energy to performing the job Maryland voters elected him to do.

