Trump Triggers the Liberal Food Scolds

President Trump today hosted the Clemson Tigers NCAA football championship team, and served them fast food in the Oval Office:
Trump really is a genius, because faster than you can say C. Everett Koop, a leftist was triggered. In this case it is David Roberts of Grist and Vox, who writes some really excellent energy articles on Vox, but suffers from an advanced case of Trump Derangement Syndrome:
Um. . . he’s right about the “scold” part.
There’s more to his full thread, which you can take in for a full immersive experience of TDS if you like, ending with this:
Two observations. First, did Roberts or anyone else on the left react so indignantly when Bill Clinton ate conspicuously at McDonald’s when he was a candidate and then president? (And just why do you suppose he made such a public spectacle of eating Big Macs, eh? He wasn’t called “Bubba” for a deficient grasp of populism.)
Second, as a long-time McDonald’s stockholder, I’m happy with the twin dividends the Golden Arches provide me on a daily basis. It’s almost as good as owning Dow Chemical stock back in the good old days when they made napalm in large quantities.*
Chaser: As I have said many times, All Day Breakfast at McDonald’s was the only good thing to come out of the Obama years. So it wasn’t a total loss.
P.S. I can’t make out from the picture, but I sure hope the fast food spread included Chic-fil-a. Because mega-trigger! (Also really yummy.)
* That was a joke, folks. I borrowed it from my old mentor M. Stanton Evans, whom liberals also used to take literally when he said, “I didn’t agree with what Joe McCarthy was trying to do, but I sure admired his methods!” As if you needed this reminder: