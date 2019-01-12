Tweeting Into the Void?

Both Paul and Scott have commented on the New York Times leak-story to the effect that after President Trump fired James Comey, the FBI opened an investigation into whether Trump was a Russian agent. You can’t make this stuff up! Today the president himself got into the act, denouncing the Times and the miscreants at the FBI:

Wow, just learned in the Failing New York Times that the corrupt former leaders of the FBI, almost all fired or forced to leave the agency for some very bad reasons, opened up an investigation on me, for no reason & with no proof, after I fired Lyin’ James Comey, a total sleaze! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

…Funny thing about James Comey. Everybody wanted him fired, Republican and Democrat alike. After the rigged & botched Crooked Hillary investigation, where she was interviewed on July 4th Weekend, not recorded or sworn in, and where she said she didn’t know anything (a lie),…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

….the FBI was in complete turmoil (see N.Y. Post) because of Comey’s poor leadership and the way he handled the Clinton mess (not to mention his usurpation of powers from the Justice Department). My firing of James Comey was a great day for America. He was a Crooked Cop…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

…..who is being totally protected by his best friend, Bob Mueller, & the 13 Angry Democrats – leaking machines who have NO interest in going after the Real Collusion (and much more) by Crooked Hillary Clinton, her Campaign, and the Democratic National Committee. Just Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

I have been FAR tougher on Russia than Obama, Bush or Clinton. Maybe tougher than any other President. At the same time, & as I have often said, getting along with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. I fully expect that someday we will have good relations with Russia again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

Lyin’ James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter S and his lover, agent Lisa Page, & more, all disgraced and/or fired and caught in the act. These are just some of the losers that tried to do a number on your President. Part of the Witch Hunt. Remember the “insurance policy?” This is it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019



I think Trump is correct on all of those particulars.

The Associated Press, commenting on Trump’s next series of tweets, which related to the partial government shutdown and the wall, seemingly ridiculed the president as “tweet[ing] into the void” while Congress is away from D.C. I am not sure what “into the void” is supposed to mean when we are talking about the internet, but Trump’s multiple tweets on the border received up to 123,000 likes, 29,000 retweets, and 49,000 comments. That’s some void!

I have observed before that when I talk to people who detest the president, the first thing they nearly always mention is his tweets. Caring, as I do, a great deal more about policy than Twitter, I find that bizarre. But the fact is that Trump has fought back against the Deep State and its press lackeys more effectively than any other recent Republicans, and his willingness to take his case directly to the people is a big reason why.