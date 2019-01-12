Posted on January 12, 2019 by John Hinderaker in Donald Trump, Twitter

Tweeting Into the Void?

Both Paul and Scott have commented on the New York Times leak-story to the effect that after President Trump fired James Comey, the FBI opened an investigation into whether Trump was a Russian agent. You can’t make this stuff up! Today the president himself got into the act, denouncing the Times and the miscreants at the FBI:


I think Trump is correct on all of those particulars.

The Associated Press, commenting on Trump’s next series of tweets, which related to the partial government shutdown and the wall, seemingly ridiculed the president as “tweet[ing] into the void” while Congress is away from D.C. I am not sure what “into the void” is supposed to mean when we are talking about the internet, but Trump’s multiple tweets on the border received up to 123,000 likes, 29,000 retweets, and 49,000 comments. That’s some void!

I have observed before that when I talk to people who detest the president, the first thing they nearly always mention is his tweets. Caring, as I do, a great deal more about policy than Twitter, I find that bizarre. But the fact is that Trump has fought back against the Deep State and its press lackeys more effectively than any other recent Republicans, and his willingness to take his case directly to the people is a big reason why.

