Walls, Nancy Pelosi tells us, are immoral. Also, they don’t work. Which ostensibly is why the Democrats have gone to the mat over Southern border security. Of course, the idea that walls “don’t work” flies in the face of common sense and experience. So the Daily Caller has initiated a “Walls Across America” project. Caller reporter Benny Johnson goes from place to place, pointing out that when leftists want to protect themselves, their families and their property, what do they use? Walls.

Johnson first tried to check President Trump’s statement that Barack Obama’s house is protected by a 10-foot wall. He found that Obama’s security is so tight that he couldn’t get anywhere near the house to measure the height of the wall. His next stop was George Soros’s estate in the Hamptons. Guess what–along with other security precautions, Soros’s property is protected by a nine-foot-high wall.

A friend of mine has long said that illegal immigration would screech to a halt if we settled illegals in some of our country’s less-populated sectors. Like the Hamptons. Like Marin County. Like Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco mansion. Of course, America’s great and powerful take precautions to make sure that won’t happen.