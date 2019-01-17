Whitehouse walks down memory lane

Yesterday the Senate Judiciary Committee held its second confirmation hearing on the nomination of William Barr to serve as Attorney General. The hearing took the form of a panel of nine character witnesses making statements and fielding questions from the members of the committee. C-SPAN has posted video of the entire three-and-a-half hour hearing here.

Former federal judge and Attorney General Michael Mukasey was appeared to testify as a character witness. At one point Senator Sheldon Whitehouse took a walk down memory lane with Judge Mukasey, revisiting the firing of certain United States Attorneys by President Bush. I found the exchange I clipped below of great interest, and not just because it reveals Whitehouse’s overuse (if not misuse) of the word “fulsome.” It prompts one to reflect that Senator Whitehouse is himself a fulsome politician, if not in the sense he uses the word.

Incidentally, Senator Whitehouse voted against the confirmation of Judge Mukasey as Attorney General in 2007. His statement on Judge Mukasey’s confirmation is posted here.

Judge Mukasey does not suffer Whitehouse gladly.

Quotable quote (Judge Mukasey): “This goes to the qualifications of Mr. Barr to serve as attorney general, does it?”