CNN: Clothes Shoppers For the Rich and Famous

In 2016, a popular meme featured a photo of admiring reporters on an airplane and the text, something like “Find someone who looks at you the way reporters look at Hillary Clinton.” That photo is weirdly hard to find now, but if this isn’t it, it is close enough:

In 2016, Hillary was the candidate of the liberal press. Who will be the anointed candidate next year? Kamala Harris is a good bet. She features Hillary’s leftist politics along with a “minority” look, probably a requirement in the next Democratic nominee. She is also considerably better looking than Hillary.

So the press loves Kamala Harris. Can reporters take the affair too far? This morning, Harris went clothes shopping in Columbia, South Carolina–an early primary state. Reporters helped her try on clothes. Seriously.