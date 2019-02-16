CNN: Clothes Shoppers For the Rich and Famous

In 2016, a popular meme featured a photo of admiring reporters on an airplane and the text, something like “Find someone who looks at you the way reporters look at Hillary Clinton.” That photo is weirdly hard to find now, but if this isn’t it, it is close enough:
In 2016, Hillary was the candidate of the liberal press. Who will be the anointed candidate next year? Kamala Harris is a good bet. She features Hillary’s leftist politics along with a “minority” look, probably a requirement in the next Democratic nominee. She is also considerably better looking than Hillary.
So the press loves Kamala Harris. Can reporters take the affair too far? This morning, Harris went clothes shopping in Columbia, South Carolina–an early primary state. Reporters helped her try on clothes. Seriously.
Kamala Harris went clothes shopping as a part of her campaign for president, and a CNN reporter couldn’t help but assist the candidate with picking out a new jacket.
CBS reporter Kaitlin Huey-Burns tweeted a video of Harris in a Columbia, South Carolina boutique trying on a jacket.
When the campaign trail takes you to a boutique, and @MaeveReston spots a great sequined jacket for @KamalaHarris to try on. #campaignfashionreport pic.twitter.com/38bYJKqjRI
— Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) February 16, 2019
Who is Maeve Weston? Yeah, a CNN
Democratic Party activistreporter.
NBC reporter Ali Vitali said the CNN reporter “inspired” the moment.
.@KamalaHarris trying this amazing rainbow coat (to me this screams Mardi Gras coat!), inspired by an inquiry from @MaeveReston of #campaignfashionreport fame. pic.twitter.com/iAvcYN9l5i
— Ali Vitali (@alivitali) February 16, 2019
Isn’t that sweet? Purportedly “objective” reporters are helping Kamala to pick out her campaign wardrobe. Do you think maybe they have chosen a side?
Just kidding. No one has any illusions. CNN “reporter” Maeve Reston “kind of forced” presidential candidate Harris to try on a multi-colored jacket:
We kind of forced @kamalaharris to try on this awesome oversized rainbow sequin jacket … She snapped it up. @alivitali perfectly named it as “the Mardi Gras Jacket” #2020 #SouthCarolina #CampaignFashionReport pic.twitter.com/2G0NFRkKL6
— Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) February 16, 2019
The 2020 presidential election is under way, and left-wing outlets like CNN are already promoting their favored candidates. All of whom are left-wing Democrats, of course. Today’s absurdity is a harbinger of things to come.