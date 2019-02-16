Posted on February 16, 2019 by John Hinderaker in Kamala Harris, Media Bias

CNN: Clothes Shoppers For the Rich and Famous

In 2016, a popular meme featured a photo of admiring reporters on an airplane and the text, something like “Find someone who looks at you the way reporters look at Hillary Clinton.” That photo is weirdly hard to find now, but if this isn’t it, it is close enough:

In 2016, Hillary was the candidate of the liberal press. Who will be the anointed candidate next year? Kamala Harris is a good bet. She features Hillary’s leftist politics along with a “minority” look, probably a requirement in the next Democratic nominee. She is also considerably better looking than Hillary.

So the press loves Kamala Harris. Can reporters take the affair too far? This morning, Harris went clothes shopping in Columbia, South Carolina–an early primary state. Reporters helped her try on clothes. Seriously.

Kamala Harris went clothes shopping as a part of her campaign for president, and a CNN reporter couldn’t help but assist the candidate with picking out a new jacket.

CBS reporter Kaitlin Huey-Burns tweeted a video of Harris in a Columbia, South Carolina boutique trying on a jacket.


Who is Maeve Weston? Yeah, a CNN Democratic Party activist reporter.

NBC reporter Ali Vitali said the CNN reporter “inspired” the moment.


Isn’t that sweet? Purportedly “objective” reporters are helping Kamala to pick out her campaign wardrobe. Do you think maybe they have chosen a side?

Just kidding. No one has any illusions. CNN “reporter” Maeve Reston “kind of forced” presidential candidate Harris to try on a multi-colored jacket:


The 2020 presidential election is under way, and left-wing outlets like CNN are already promoting their favored candidates. All of whom are left-wing Democrats, of course. Today’s absurdity is a harbinger of things to come.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line