The Virginia Dem Meltdown Continues

A Democratic nominee for the the Virginia state legislature (Virginia has legislative elections in odd-numbered years, which fits an increasingly oddball state) has issued an apology for anti-Semitic social media posts. The folks at Big League Politics—the same folks who broke the original story about Ralph Northam’s accidental exposure to shoe polish—have the story:

Ibraheem Samirah, the Democrat nominee in Virginia’s 86th district House of Delegates election on February 19th, issued a statement Friday evening apologizing for anti-Israel and anti-Semitic social media posts that were published Thursday by Big League Politics. Samirah, a Muslim-American born to Palestinian refugees, said that giving money to Israel is worse than giving money to the Ku Klux Klan and wished for the late Israeli prime minister Ariel Sharon to “burn,” in addition to other hateful screeds. “This slander campaign is using my 5-year old Facebook posts from my impassioned college days, posts that upon reflection and with the blessing of time, I sincerely regret and apologize for. I am so sorry that my ill-chosen words added to the pain of the Jewish community and I seek your understanding and compassion as I prove to you our common humanity,” Samirah stated.

Read the whole story. Samirah sounds like a real charmer.

I don’t understand why he is apologizing, though, since anti-Semitism is becoming an accepted position in in the Democratic Party. It’s not like he embarrassed the party by endorsing infanticide or something.

