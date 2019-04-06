Posted on April 6, 2019 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Free Dem Entertainment Edition

I’m really hoping Joe Biden runs. We need the free entertainment. Though he will lock down the Dirty Old Man segment of the electorate. Maybe we’ll get a special prosecutor to look into the whole matter. Speaking of things that continue to pay dividends, whatever happened to that old liberal slogan, Move On? The left just can’t move on from the Mueller disappointment, and are still mired in the first stage of the grief process. And it’s not good grief, either.

 

Headlines of the week:

Well okay then. Though just to be safe, they should also declare it a gun-free zone.

This is just wrong. . . but I love it!

And finally. . .

