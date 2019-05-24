What Is White Supremacy?

We hear an amazing amount about white supremacy these days. Seemingly, white supremacists are everywhere, although to my knowledge I’ve never met one. Nor am I sure what “white supremacy” is supposed to mean. Is it Joe Biden’s insane theory that Republicans “want to put y’all back in chains”? If not, then what is it?

The New York Post sheds light on how leftists use the term “white supremacy” in reporting on Richard Carranza, the Chancellor of New York City’s Department of Education. Like many in the public schools, Carranza has implemented a race-obsessed regime that seeks to force teachers and administrators to view everything through a racial “lens.” (Any time you hear a liberal use the word “lens” and he isn’t talking about a camera, get out the BS meter.)

As part of a racial training course for administrators, Carranza or his minions displayed this slide, which purports to illuminate the hallmarks of “white supremacy culture.” Click to enlarge:

So “white supremacy” consists of such sinister elements as perfectionism, sense of urgency, “worship of the written word”–I suppose that means using correct grammar and spelling, “either/or thinking,” individualism and objectivity. I think I am starting to get the picture. One thing that puzzles me, however, is the inclusion of “right to comfort.” Isn’t it leftists who think they have a right to “safe spaces” where they can’t be offended?