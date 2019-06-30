Media Alert

Tomorrow morning at 8:35 Eastern, I will be on the Rod Arquette Show on KNRS in Salt Lake City, talking about Living In an Age of Hate. This is a show I have done a number of times in the past, and is well worth tuning in to if you live anywhere Salt Lake City. If you don’t, you should be able to listen online here.
