Washington Post blames Trump for Iranian attacks in Persian Gulf [With Comment by John]

It does so in this editorial. The Post’s editorial stance informs its front page story about Iran’s attacks. The headline in the paper edition reads “Trump steps up blame of Iran.” A subheading states “Dueling accusations raise fears of military conflict.”

Of course, Trump is “stepping up” the blame of Iran. He now has video evidence that Iran is responsible for attacks on ships in the Persian Gulf. That’s the real story here, not the “dueling accusations” angle, which posits a moral equivalence between the U.S. and Iran.

At the Washington Post, though, every story must center around an anti-Trump spin. That’s true even when the story involves outright aggression by America’s enemies.

The Post’s claim that Trump bears any responsibility for Iran’s attacks because of his hostile posture towards the regime is based on nothing more than hatred of the president. At a certain point in his presidency, Barack Obama had imposed crippling sanctions on Iran. If Iran had responded by attacking ships in the Persian Gulf, would the Post have blamed Obama? Of course not.

It won’t do to respond that Obama was always willing to negotiate with Iran. Trump too has said he wants to talk with the regime. Iran has ruled out such negotiations, as the Post editorial acknowledges.

The most interesting question here is what Iran hopes to gain from its aggression in the Persian Gulf. The Post doesn’t address that question. Doing so would be beside the point for an organ focused singlemindedly on attacking Trump.

I have no answer to the question. However, the attacks may be an attempt to save face by a regime in trouble.

JOHN adds: It is extraordinary that, given a choice between the vicious, terrorist-sponsoring mullahs of Iran and the President of the United States, the Washington Post is on the side of the mullahs, even when they launch life-threatening attacks against tankers owned by American allies. President Trump is right when he says that outlets like the Post are purveying fake news, and also when he says that such fake news outlets are enemies of the American people. This strikes me as a crystal-clear instance.