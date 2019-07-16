McGrath vs. McConnell

The National Journal’s Josh Kraushaar puts it this way in a story that leads with the ordeal of Kentucky Democratic senatorial candidate Amy McGrath: “It’s not easy being a red-state Democrat.” Politico Playbook gave this concise account of McGrath’s rocky rollout last week, offered here for your entertainment value:

WHAT TEAM MITCH AND THE NRSC ARE SALIVATING OVER — “McGrath flip-flops on whether she would have voted to put Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court,” by Louisville Courier Journal’s Phillip Bailey: “Hours after telling the Courier Journal she would have voted to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath reversed course to say she would, in fact, not have voted for Kavanaugh.

“The reversal came after liberals and conservatives alike slammed McGrath’s comments on social media, with some saying they would not donate to the Kentucky Democrat’s campaign to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“‘I was asked earlier [Wednesday] about Judge Brett Kavanaugh and I answered based upon his qualifications to be on the Supreme Court. But upon further reflection and further understanding of his record, I would have voted no,’ McGrath tweeted about four hours after the Courier Journal reported her comments. ‘I know I disappointed many [Wednesday] with my initial answer on how I would have voted on Brett Kavanaugh. I will make mistakes and always own up to them. The priority is defeating Mitch McConnell,’ she added.” Courier Journal

— TEAM MITCH tweeted a link to ActBlue’s contribution refund page. The tweet