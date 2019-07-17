Trump: What’s This About Ilhan Omar and Her Brother?

Reporters were throwing questions at President Trump on the White House lawn as, I believe, he was about to board a helicopter. One was about Ilhan Omar. Trump noted that “There’s a lot of talk about the fact that she was married to her brother,” while disclaiming any knowledge of the scandal. The funny part is when he said “I’m sure that somebody would be looking at that.” The press, of course, has no intention of doing anything of the sort. If it weren’t for Scott and a couple of intrepid non-mainstream reporters, there wouldn’t be “a lot of talk about” Omar’s tangled history.

