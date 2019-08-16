From Russia to racism

Someone at the New York Times recorded an employee “town hall” with editor Dean Baquet and turned it over to Slate. Ashley Feinberg has posted a “lightly edited and condensed” transcript of the 75 meeting here. Byron York distills the essence in the tweet below. Randall McMurphy, call your office.
Did it sometimes seem like the New York Times' entire focus was Trump-Russia? Like it built its newsroom around one story? Now, top editor says it did just that. But after Mueller report, paper has had to retool. New focus? Trump racism. https://t.co/1fVULEqKlV
