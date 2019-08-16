Posted on August 16, 2019 by Scott Johnson in Donald Trump, Media

From Russia to racism

Someone at the New York Times recorded an employee “town hall” with editor Dean Baquet and turned it over to Slate. Ashley Feinberg has posted a “lightly edited and condensed” transcript of the 75 meeting here. Byron York distills the essence in the tweet below. Randall McMurphy, call your office.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line