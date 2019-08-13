The Fredo factor

THAT’S THE POINT with Brandon has posted the video of Chris Cuomo in meltdown mode below. According to Brandon, the clip was “sent in by a TTP fan” who “went to ask Chris Cuomo for a photo, mind you the man who asked him DID NOT know his real name and knows of him only through The RUSH LIMB[AU]GH SHOW and on that show Rush repeatedly calls him ‘FREDO’ so the man legitimately thought his name was FREDO. At this point CHRIS CUOMO LOSES IT AND THREATENS THE MAN WITH VIOLENCE!”

If you listen only to Rush, you might indeed be led to believe that Chris Cuomo’s first name is “Fredo.” Rush never refers to him as anything but. However, you probably wouldn’t recognize “Fredo” in the flesh if you only listen to Rush.

I’m not buying the guy’s Rush defense. Rather, I think this is almost Trump level trolling and, of course, the president is on the case. Hasn’t he got anything more important to attend to?

Would Chris Cuomo be given a Red Flag for his recent rant? Filthy language and a total loss of control. He shouldn’t be allowed to have any weapon. He’s nuts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Personally, I identify with Cuomo’s anger management issues if not his patent insecurity. There is nevertheless humor to be found here — Ed Driscoll finds the motherlode in the ethnic grievance department. I’m filing this under Laughter is the Best Medicine.