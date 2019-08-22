The Growing Slavery Crisis

We wrote here about the New York Times’s “1619 project,” which attempts to sell the idea that America was founded on slavery, and that slavery is pretty much the only important thing that has ever happened here, even 154 years after its abolition. All with a view toward helping a Democrat win the presidency in 2020, I take it.

Other press outlets have fallen into line, praising the Times and calling for slavery to be the only aspect of American history that is discussed by anyone, ever. (Those are my words, not theirs, but I think the characterization is essentially accurate.) See, for example, this Washington Post piece, as reprinted in the Star Tribune.

Some are alarmed at this attack on American history. It is reprehensible, of course, but the Times is recognized as a partisan rag by everyone–including those who love it for that reason–and I doubt anything the Times might do could swing 100 votes in the next election.

You can use a Lexis/Nexis search to find out how often certain terms occur in Times stories. Steve Sailer traces “America’s rapidly growing slavery crisis,” citing tweets by Zach Goldberg:

Gosh. What could have happened in 2016 to cause slavery to resume the importance that it had in the 1850s?

One can only imagine how these numbers will shoot up in 2019 and succeeding years, as America’s slavery crisis deepens.