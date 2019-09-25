Democrats Play Dumb

I wasn’t able to watch President Trump’s press conference today, what with having a job and all, but from the parts I have seen he did well. The Democrats’ main line of attack seems to have come from this reference to Nancy Pelosi at the end of the event. The president responded to the question, “Did you ask House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to find a way out of impeachment yesterday?” You really need to listen to his answer, in which he says that the Democratic Party has been taken over by the radical left:

TRUMP SLAMS PELOSI: "Look, she's lost her way. She's been taken over by the radical left. She may be a radical left herself but she really has lost her way." "Nancy Pelosi, unfortunately, she's no longer the Speaker of the House" pic.twitter.com/CJ3RLuRAp8 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 25, 2019



His point was that Pelosi is no longer at the wheel, as the Squad and other far leftists are now driving the Democratic Party’s impeachment fever. That would have been obvious to anyone who listened to the exchange. But Democratic Party reporters played dumb, pretending to think that Trump had literally said that Pelosi had somehow lost her position as Speaker. If that sounds incredible, Sister Toldjah has a good roundup at Red State:

Trump: "Nancy Pelosi, as far as I'm concerned, unfortunately, she's no longer the Speaker of the House" — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 25, 2019

That's, uh, not how it works… https://t.co/XCeWrBkQJU — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) September 25, 2019

The president doesn't get to decide that. https://t.co/YvIdJiDHEN — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) September 25, 2019

Trump ends the press conference by saying Pelosi is no longer the Speaker of the House. Don't think that's the way it works. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 25, 2019

Again, Trump is going to say completely absurd shit like Nancy Pelosi is no longer Speaker of the House because it is utterly impossible for him to defend himself on the merits. He's terrified, and he should be. — Ethan Grey (@_EthanGrey) September 25, 2019



We have seen this over and over again: Trump will say something perfectly sensible that would be understood by any person of normal intelligence, but Democratic Party reporters and spokesmen willfully pretend to misunderstand him, and then attack the faux interpretation that was theirs alone.

That is a depressing phenomenon, but the bright spot is that if this is the best the Democrats can do after Trump spent more than an hour with the press, while Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden both refused to take any questions, the Democrats are in trouble.