Democrats vs. the Constitution

One of the more shocking aspects of last week’s Democratic debate was the cavalier manner in which the Constitution was treated. Beto O’Rourke said he intends to confiscate guns that were legally purchased by law-abiding Americans, and put out a t-shirt to that effect immediately after the debate. Kamala Harris said the same thing, and when Joe Biden pointed out that the government lacks power to do what she proposed, she laughed at him. Michael Ramirez sums it up this way; click to enlarge:

But why should we be surprised? Democrats regard the Constitution as an illegitimate product of white supremacy, written by a bunch of dead white males who were racists. Why should it command any respect? In their eyes, it doesn’t. Once they achieve power, it will be a dead letter.

Democrats have adopted the Erdogan philosophy: democracy is a streetcar. When you get to your stop, you get off. Let them win one more election, and the Constitution will protect no one. Bernie Sanders has made this explicit. Power is an opportunity to jail your opponents. For a crime? No. Who needs a crime?

Why should we be surprised? Jailing political opponents is how they do it (or did it) in all the countries Bernie likes best: Soviet Russia, Cuba and Venezuela.

The 2020 election is turning out to be even more important than we thought.