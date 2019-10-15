Lebron James, Useful Idiot, Part 2 [Updated]

Paul wrote earlier today about Lebron James’s ill-informed and self-interested comments on Chinese oppression of the residents of Hong Kong, and Daryl Morey’s free speech rights. One of my kids noted this lampooning of James by Barstool Sports, on Instagram. Barstool pulls no punches: “In honor of Lebron denouncing freedom of speech…”

When you’re being criticized by sources as disparate as Power Line and Barstool Sports, it is probably time to rethink your position.

UPDATE: Hong Kong protesters are burning Lebron James jerseys. In a nice touch, some are wearing the jerseys of other NBA teams:

The demonstrators remain pro-U.S., and now are pro-Daryl Morey, too: