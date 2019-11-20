Dogpatch in D.C.

I saw this tweet earlier today but didn’t immediately understand it:

The Dem who wishes Joe Biden congratulations on his newest grandchild at the debate tonight instantly wins this is the rule — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 20, 2019

This is what it’s all about:

Hunter Biden is the father of an Arkansas woman’s baby, according to a paternity test detailed in court papers filed Wednesday. “DNA testing has established with scientific certainty defendant is the father of the plaintiff’s child,” said the lawsuit filed by Lunden Alexis Roberts, 28.

Hunter has been in the news a lot lately.

Ms. Roberts in May filed a petition for paternity support against Mr. Biden, son of 2020 Democratic presidential frontrunner and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

***

The court filing also notes that members of the Biden family are eligible for U.S. Secret Service protection because of the elder Biden’s political aspirations. Hunter Biden had long denied he was the father of the baby, who was born in August 2018. In October, he agreed to take a paternity test to prove he did not father the child.

Apparently the test didn’t turn out the way he had hoped. The good news is, Hunter has plenty of Ukrainian and Chinese money to pay child support.

Hunter’s history is tangled to say the least:

Hunter Biden, 49, married Melissa Cohen mere weeks before the petition was filed. The child’s birth coincided with Hunter Biden’s relationship with Hallie Biden, the widow of late brother, Beau Biden.

Hunter Biden joins Katie Hill and Ilhan Omar in the annals of disreputable personal lives. I don’t generally care about the private lives of politicians, and it is a hackneyed observation, but still: can you imagine the press hysteria if the people involved in these stories were Republicans?

Oh, one more thing: It is Joe Biden’s birthday. He has turned 77. Happy Birthday, Joe! I’m guessing some of the others on stage (not Bernie or Liz) might mention this.