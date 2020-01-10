Buts of the Democratic Party

Leading Democrats speak in unison over President Trump’s decision to order the termination of Iranian terrorist mastermind Qassem Soleimani after he reported for work in Baghdad last week (Washington Free Beacon supercuts video below). TDS runs deep, but (to borrow the Dems’ preferred locution on this issue) they seem to object in principle. They seem to believe what they are saying.

God help us when they return to power with the deep thoughts behind their appeasement of the mullahs, the financing of their objectives, the restoration of the fake nuclear deal, and the abasement of our nation before them. Death to America, indeed.