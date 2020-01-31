Elizabeth Warren’s question

Former Harvard Law School Professor Elizabeth Warren posed a grandstanding question attacking Chief Justice Roberts and the Supreme Court in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump yesterday. Warren was shrieking for attention. Why might that be?

It is a little difficult to follow the logic of the question. The patent stupidity of the question should embarrass her and her target audience.

Chief Justice Roberts was visibly chagrined by the question. What was he thinking? Let a thousand thought bubbles bloom.