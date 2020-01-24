Roots of the whistleblower

As I have said a time or two before, behind the whistleblower lies what must be an interesting back story. We published Paul Sperry’s 4,000-word investigation here earlier this week. Now on an interesting segment of her FOX News show Laura Ingraham draws on emails she has obtained to push the story a few years further back (video below).
FOX News itself reports on the segment in “Laura Ingraham: Much more to uncover when it comes to Bidens, Burisma and Ukraine whistleblower” The Examiner’s Daniel Chaitin covers the story in “Laura Ingraham shows emails tying alleged Ukraine whistleblower to Obama White House meeting on Burisma.” It’s a shame we don’t have a free press in the United States to dig into stories like this one.