Warren’s Joe the Plumber moment

We are fortunate to have video (below) of a great “Joe the Plumber” moment (as Megan Fox calls it at PJ Media) earlier this week featuring Elizabeth Warren on the campaign trail in Grimes, Iowa. The Daily Caller reports on its here and The Hill here

After waiting in line to get his moment with Warren, a voter “vent[ed] frustration that her promise to wipe out student loan debt would not reimburse him for the tuition that he’d already paid,” as The Hill report has it.

I would put it slightly differently. I would say he wondered if Warren understood that her proposal would make him a chump of the first order.

“My daughter is in school,” the man said, as captured in The Hill’s transcription of the exchange. “I saved all my money just to pay my student loans. Can I have my money back?”

“Of course not,” Warren responded.

“So you want to help those who don’t save any money and the ones that do the right thing get screwed?” he responded.

The Hill notes that the man cited his friend who makes more money than he does and, instead of paying off his loans, bought a car and went on expensive vacations.

“I saved my money,” the man said. “He made more than I did. I worked a double shift, worked extra … so you’re laughing at me.”

“No I’m not,” Warren responded.

“Yes that’s exactly what you’re doing,” the man said. “We did the right thing and we get screwed.”

That is a sentiment that is widely applicable to the Democrats’ policy proposals.