Hero of the MSM

There was a time in the recent past when fraudster Michael Avenatti was celebrated as the savior of the republic by the media adjunct of the Democratic Party — the savior of the republic from Donald Trump et al. He was celebrated as such by savants who continue to regale us with their wisdom. David Rutz documented the celebration in the Washington Free Beacon supercuts video below.

They will never look back. They will never apologize. They will never shut up. However, they shouldn’t be allowed to forget. Their noses should be rubbed in it.

By contrast with the savants, however, Tucker Carlson had it right on Fox News.

Via Ed Driscoll/InstaPundit.