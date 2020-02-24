How Dumb Are America’s College Students?

Heather Mac Donald is one of America’s great heroines. For no reason other than love of her country, Western civilization and common sense, she ventures repeatedly into the bizarre and hostile world of America’s colleges and universities. If students listened to her, they would learn a lot. Alas, most of them are not up to that task.

Heather has often been subjected not just to rudeness, but to threats of violence. I can draw on my own experience here. Last year, my youngest daughter invited Heather to give a talk at her college. My wife and I drove Heather down to the college, but before we set out we were told by the school’s administration that we should drive up to the loading dock at the back of the student union, because college authorities didn’t think they could guarantee Heather’s security.

Despite being well past my prime, I was pretty sure that I could guarantee her safety against a group of college leftists–not, in general, a formidable force–but we nevertheless complied with the administration’s request and entered via the loading dock. That night, Heather’s theme was that the full house in the auditorium were among the most privileged people in world history, and their desperation to be oppressed in some fashion was sadly misplaced. By the end of the evening, I think she had won over most of the crowd.

Things didn’t go as well last Thursday at Colgate. Leftists stacked the auditorium, briefed to respond rudely to Heather’s message. It is an article of faith on the Left that college girls are raped at a rate orders of magnitude above the national average. If that were true, not only would law enforcement be devoting much of its resources to the college rape epidemic, but 18 year old girls and their parents would avoid our universities and colleges like the plague. But, of course, that isn’t happening. The whole thing is nonsense. But Heather’s message of sanity was wasted on the Colgate students.

The College Fix has the sad story. This video captures the question and answer session, which is more appalling than you probably can imagine.

It is almost unbelievable how ignorant and ill-educated America’s college students are. They are well below average in every material way. For all my life I have been an advocate for higher education, but I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that college is generally a mistake, as young people are mostly misinformed there, rather than educated. There are a few technical fields–medicine, engineering, possibly law–where such education is actually useful. Otherwise, we and our young people would be better off if they eschewed institutions like Colgate in favor of trade and technical schools, or immediate entry into the labor market. They couldn’t possibly do worse than to pursue the typical four-year liberal arts degree.