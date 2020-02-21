Ilhan and the Communists

Scott noted earlier Ilhan Omar’s bizarre response to the fact that a member of the Minneapolis Somali community who knows Omar well has confirmed that she married her brother for fraudulent purposes. First she falsely asserted that Somali Abdi Nur was paid to smear her. Next she asserted that the whole thing is a Zionist conspiracy.

That reeks of desperation, obviously. I just want to add one more log to the fire. Omar’s source for her crazed tirade was a piece in something called Humans4HumanLife, which she tweeted. You really should read the whole “Humans” piece at the link. If you are looking for anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, you’ve come to the right place.

Still, one funny thing about the Humans4HumanLife piece is that the author doesn’t seem at all certain that the allegations against Omar are untrue:

Undeniably, no one is immune to making mistakes, or even regrets. … Her private life is no one’s business. It is of no reflection on her sincerity, integrity nor her abilities. It’s impossible for anyone on the public stage to achieve everyone’s expectations all the time. As a human being, it’s impossible to be everything to everyone every time.

Some of us, though, do manage to avoid marrying our siblings for fraudulent purposes.

Never having heard of Humans4HumansLife, I was curious about the organization. It is obscure, and, it turns out, deservedly so. The fact that Omar apparently reads its stuff is itself revealing. Humans’ Facebook page starts with the “enemy collaboration” post about the supposedly Jewish conspiracy to disclose the fact that Ilhan married her brother. But its next Facebook post celebrates Communism:

I had never heard of Mr. Pansare, but he was an Indian communist.

If you keep scrolling, you see the usual left-wing stuff: anti-Israel, anti-Brexit, anti-law enforcement. And, apparently, pro-ISIS:

“Relentlessly crucified”–that refers to revocation of her British citizenship–“simply for joining ISIS.” Simply!

Ilhan Omar is an extremist. She thinks nothing, apparently, of citing openly Communist friends in support of her anti-Semitic fantasies. She hates the United States and Israel, but has no particular problem with Islamic terrorists who “simply” join ISIS. If a Republican Congressman linked to a white supremacist web site to defend himself against a well-supported allegation of corruption–something almost impossible to imagine–every news outlet in America would come crashing down on him, and he would be out of Congress within 24 hours. Ilhan Omar did something worse. She linked to and cited a Communist, openly anti-Semitic, and terrorist supporting web site to deflect well-founded (frankly, obviously true) allegations of multi-level corruption: marriage fraud, immigration fraud, tax fraud, among others. And yet the Democratic Party press has been, so far, silent.