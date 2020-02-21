Posted on February 21, 2020 by Scott Johnson in Anti-Semitism, Ilhan Omar, Media, Minnesota

Ilhan Omar: It’s a Zionist conspiracy!

Further responding in her own fashion to the Daily Mail story on her marriage to her brother, Ilhan Omar sinks ever deeper into the morass. She now finds David Steinberg guilty of “enemy collaboration” (with Israel?), connects him to the Murdochs, connects the Murdochs to the British tabloid press (apparently including the Daily Mail, controlled by Jonathan Harmsworth) and reveals…a Zionist conspiracy! Wow.

Why is it always the Jews? This woman is sick, sick, sick. She is a liar and a fraud. She is panicking. It is anti-climactic to add that she is also unfit for office.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses