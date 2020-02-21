Ilhan Omar: It’s a Zionist conspiracy!

Further responding in her own fashion to the Daily Mail story on her marriage to her brother, Ilhan Omar sinks ever deeper into the morass. She now finds David Steinberg guilty of “enemy collaboration” (with Israel?), connects him to the Murdochs, connects the Murdochs to the British tabloid press (apparently including the Daily Mail, controlled by Jonathan Harmsworth) and reveals…a Zionist conspiracy! Wow.

Why is it always the Jews? This woman is sick, sick, sick. She is a liar and a fraud. She is panicking. It is anti-climactic to add that she is also unfit for office.

Ilhan Omar RTs a post calling me “Pro-Israel touting David Steinberg.” It calls out “Pro-Israel Zionist/far-right collusion.” It says my articles “stink of brazen collusion” w/ the Murdochs. It calls Zionism a “fascist dystopian ideology [of] domination and oppression (1/x) https://t.co/yxmWEanRf0 pic.twitter.com/4YGlGB68P4 — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) February 21, 2020