Impeach This: Trump Surging After Winning Iowa Dem Caucus

If displaying total ineptitude worthy of the Obamacare website in the Iowa caucuses isn’t enough, on the day before the final impeachment vote Gallup has released its latest weekly tracking poll showing Trump’s job approval rating at 49 percent, his highest since taking office. If he can maintain that level, the November election is over.

Notice when Trump’s approval line breaks sharply upward. Yes, right around the time the impeachment fiasco starts. Maybe there are other reasons for this, like the continuing robust health of the economy, but you can’t rule out that a lot of voters don’t like frivolous impeachments. That, and the sorry state of the Democratic candidate field.

Meanwhile, Prof. Joshua Dunn at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs reminds us that the Iowa caucuses—and the Democratic Party as a whole right now—were predicted by Monty Python:

Worth remembering between the guffaws, by the way, is that these are the people who want to abolish the electoral college and institute the confusing ranked-choice voting system. Yeah—that’s the ticket: let’s adopt something like Iowa’s caucus system for the whole country.

Next, it is fun to watch people like Jen Rubin shred the last of their credibility, which was already about as minimal as a Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl halftime costume:

And the poor folk at the Babylon Bee are going to have to work overtime with all the material the Democrats are giving them. But they are up to the challenge:

IOWA—The Democratic primaries have broken down into chaos after the party encountered its archnemesis head-on for the first time: basic math. While progressives were optimistic going into the primaries, they’d forgotten that numbers, counting, and addition would be required. “No one told us math would be involved!” said one angry Bernie Sanders voter. “We just kinda wanted them to pick our guy. We weren’t told there would be things like addition, counting, and more counting. Can’t we just win based on blind optimism, kinda like how socialism works?”

I haven’t had this much fun watching Democrats melt down since election night four years ago.