Joe Biden remembers

Ed Driscoll posts quotations from Chairman Joe under the tag SUPER GAFFE-O-MATIC ’76! Yesterday Biden had a few more offerings that should be added to the mix.

Campaigning in South Carolina, Biden bragged about one of his great accomplishments from the Barack years: “And folks, one of the things I am proudest of is getting passed, getting moved, getting in control of the Paris Climate Accord. I am the guy who came back after meeting with Deng Xiaoping and making the case that I believe China will join if we put pressure on them. We got almost 200 nations to join.” Deng died in 1997.

The folks at Newsweek are trying to figure it out:

Deng led China from 1978 until his retirement in 1992. Under his leadership, the Communist Party opened China to foreign investment and reaped the rewards of breakneck economic growth. The decision laid the foundations for contemporary China and its enormous economy. Current Chinese President Xi Jinping took power in 2013 and has overseen China’s involvement in the Paris deal, which was signed in 2016. It is unclear whether Biden mixed up the two leaders’ names or was referring to someone else. Newsweek has contacted his campaign for comment.

Biden also pitched himself as a candidate for the United States Senate. “Where I come from, you don’t go very far unless you ask. My name’s Joe Biden. I’m a Democratic candidate for the United State’s Senate.” ”

On the positive, side however, Biden remembered to ask his audience for their vote: “Look me over. If you like what you see, help out. If not, vote for the other Biden. Give me a look though, okay?” On the negative we side, we are left wondering about “the other Biden.” It’s one more mystery for the folks at Newsweek to unravel.