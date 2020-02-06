Larry Sanders: The unfunny one

Spectator USA has posted Will Lloyd’s offbeat column about Larry Sanders — the unfunny Larry Sanders. The column is “The Larry Sanders show for the British left.” Subhead: “A night in London with Bernie’s actual bro.”

Lloyd introduces his column with this anecdote:

Larry Sanders, Bernie’s literal bro, moved to England in the late 1960s and settled in picture postcard Oxford. I was told that Bernie visited Larry there some time ago and was taken to historic Blenheim Palace. Bernie walked around the galleries, he viewed the state apartments, he breezed around Hawksmoor’s library and strolled through Vanbrugh’s colonnades. We do not know if he stopped at the room where Winston Churchill was born. But we do know that Bernie, according to Larry, was not impressed by Blenheim. It didn’t do much for him. He had other questions. He pointed at the great lake in the grounds and asked who dug it, what tools they used and whether they were treated well. Whether Bernie expected 18th-century English workmen to have health coverage is not known. He may have been disappointed with the answer.

At our request, the Spectator has graciously made the column accessible to nonsubscribers.

I’m filing this under Laughter Is the Best Medicine. Whole thing here.